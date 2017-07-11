Hamid Discusses with US Chargé d’Affaires the Efforts for Realizing Peace in the Two Areas

Khartoum- Presidential Assistant and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party (NCP) Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid received at his office at the NCP headquarters

here yesterday the American Chargé d’Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, in the presence of NCP Secretary for Europe Dr. Hussein Karshoum and Secretary for America Dr. Adlah Ahmed Al Tayeb.

The meeting discussed supporting the ongoing efforts for realizing peace in the two areas and Darfur, stability in the countries of the region and developing the joint relations between the two countries.

Dr. Karshoum said in a press statement that the meeting came in the context of the peace efforts and the ceasefire and continuation of the negotiations with Darfur movements and SPLM-N, pointing out that the meeting tackled aspects of lifting the sanctions, all issues related to realization of peace and the US role in realizing peace in Sudan and the area.

Dr. Adlah, on her part, said the meeting discussed a number of issues that concern the two sides and the marked progress realized in the five tracks.

She indicated that it is expected that the final lifting of the American sanctions on Sudan would be announced during the coming days.

Ambassador Steven Koutsis, on his part, said they conducted fruitful discussion on the ongoing peace process in Darfur and the coming steps pertinent to the peace process in the Sudan.