UNIDO Country Representative Briefs on Recent Activities in Sudan

(Muawad - Neimat- Shajan) Within Sudan Vision endeavors to open channels with all local, regional and international organizations in Sudan, the Managing Editor

accompanied by senior reporter Neimat al-Naeim and promotion manager Shajan Mirghani paid a visit to the Country Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Mr. Mohamed Elsayed Abdelmomen in the offices of the organization in Khartoum.

Mr. Abdelmomen received SV team cordially briefed on UNIDO activities in Sudan pointing out to that it is specialized agency of the UN that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive the globalization and environmental sustainability. He tackled the areas where UNIDO has been working and the partnerships with the concerned organs work for industrial development in Sudan.

He pointed to their meetings yesterday with the Ministry of Industry where they discussed the cooperation between UNIDO and the Ministry of Industry, in addition to another meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Sudan.

He added that the UNIDO mandate is fully recognized in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (particularly Goal 9 i.e. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), which concentrates on building resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. It is also to promote and accelerate Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) in developing countries and economies in transition.

UNIDO Country Representative added that UNDIO programmatic focus is structured in three thematic priorities, each of which represents different aspects of ISID that are creating shared prosperity, advancing economic competitiveness, and safeguarding the environment.

Each of these programmatic fields contains a number of individual programs which are implemented through UNIDO’ four enabling functions represent technical cooperation, research and policy advisory, normative functions and standards, and convening and partnerships.

He emphasized the importance of expansion in engagement with partners through consultations with national stakeholders as an approach to a multi-dialogue to achieve the aspired goals, referring to their contacts with all related institutions.

He added that he had met with the State Minister at the Higher Education Ministry, Dr. Al-Tijani Mustafa where human resources issue was on top of their discussion.

For his part, SV Managing Editor expressed the readiness of the paper to spare considerable space in the paper to reflect UNIDO activities, calling on UNIDO to consider the paper as their forum.